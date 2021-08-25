Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.8% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $18,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.31. The company had a trading volume of 174,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,262. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $215.22. The stock has a market cap of $145.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.83.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.