Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 943 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMED stock opened at $182.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.28. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.00 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.08.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

