Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 199,200 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 1,293.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.28% of Brunswick worth $21,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 91,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 18.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 35.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $764,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of BC stock opened at $103.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.68.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.