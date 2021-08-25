Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $22,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 61.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $376.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.17. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

