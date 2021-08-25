Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $25.97 Million Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,502,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 901,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,171 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in First Horizon by 1,086.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,440,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,177,000 after buying an additional 2,235,100 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,300,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,642 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $16.24 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on FHN shares. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

