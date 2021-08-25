Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,800 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.42% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $17,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 155.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.79.

In other news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,748.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,510 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $50.59 on Wednesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.28 and a quick ratio of 15.28.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

