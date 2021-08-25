Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 3,494 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total value of $1,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $165.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.