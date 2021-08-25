Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $18,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 68.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 3.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 222.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 16,722 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on XLRN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $125.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.28. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $146.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 221.15% and a negative return on equity of 26.79%. Research analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.