Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after acquiring an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,894,000 after purchasing an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,783,000 after purchasing an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,156,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras bought 845 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,855.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,618.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37,105.80 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $959.87 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

