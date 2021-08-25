Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 1,163 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $24,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lam Research by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,585,000 after acquiring an additional 104,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,337,000 after acquiring an additional 73,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,009,000 after acquiring an additional 52,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LRCX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.63.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $6,744,610 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $585.58 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $619.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

