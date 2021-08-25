HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 365.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $230.36. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $255.13. The company has a market cap of $79.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total value of $1,004,982.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.00.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

