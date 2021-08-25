Head to Head Analysis: Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Independence Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80 Blackstone Mortgage Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.21, suggesting a potential downside of 8.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $32.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.25%. Given Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 60.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Mortgage Trust pays out 110.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Blackstone Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 9.89 $14.77 million $0.80 24.93 Blackstone Mortgage Trust $432.18 million 11.06 $137.67 million $2.24 14.52

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Blackstone Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07% Blackstone Mortgage Trust 56.02% 8.27% 1.87%

Summary

Blackstone Mortgage Trust beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc., a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. in May 2013. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

