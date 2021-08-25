Head-To-Head Contrast: Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Lightscape Technologies (OTCMKTS:LTSCD) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Lightscape Technologies has a beta of -0.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eos Energy Enterprises has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lightscape Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightscape Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 102.47%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Lightscape Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightscape Technologies and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightscape Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,291.30 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.85

Lightscape Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Lightscape Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lightscape Technologies

Lightscape Technologies, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of digital out-of-home advertising and light-emitting diode solutions. The company focuses on seeking new business opportunities or engage in a merger or acquisition with an unidentified company. The company is based in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

