Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Buyback 3,000,000 Stock

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 20th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.98. 151,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,839. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Heartland Express will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

