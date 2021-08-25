Hedget Trading 0% Higher This Week (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Hedget has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and $758,604.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedget coin can currently be bought for about $4.05 or 0.00008270 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hedget has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.00778517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101076 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

