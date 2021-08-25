HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $471.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. HEICO’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $130.08 on Wednesday. HEICO has a fifty-two week low of $99.55 and a fifty-two week high of $148.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

