Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) PT Lowered to GBX 200

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 203 ($2.65) to GBX 224 ($2.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Helios Towers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 212.80 ($2.78).

Get Helios Towers alerts:

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 166.20 ($2.17) on Monday. Helios Towers has a 12 month low of GBX 136.40 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 188 ($2.46). The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 588.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.36.

In other Helios Towers news, insider Alison Baker acquired 5,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.