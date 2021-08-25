Henderson Investment Limited Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:HDVTY)

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.
Shares of HDVTY stock opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25. Henderson Investment has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.35.
About Henderson Investment
Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.