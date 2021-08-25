Henderson Land Development Company Limited Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:HLDCY)

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLDCY opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Henderson Land Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.