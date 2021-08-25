Hengehold Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after purchasing an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after purchasing an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,076,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $672.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $661.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total value of $1,116,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock valued at $28,968,480 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

