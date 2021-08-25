Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb Purchases 10,500 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) VP Brian J. Cobb purchased 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.85 per share, with a total value of $19,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 4,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,853. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $66.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HGBL shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

