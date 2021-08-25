Herman Miller, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th.

Herman Miller has decreased its dividend payment by 43.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Herman Miller has a payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Shares of Herman Miller stock opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Herman Miller has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $201,181.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,823. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,933 shares of company stock worth $1,075,692 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Herman Miller stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 1,245.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Herman Miller worth $24,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.