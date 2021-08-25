HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$6.00 at CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Desjardins reduced their target price on HEXO from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

HEXO stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.11. HEXO has a fifty-two week low of $2.29 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 189.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HEXO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEXO in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp. is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company, which creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. It serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis, Up Cannabis and Original Stash brands, and the medical market under HEXO medical cannabis. The company was founded by Sébastien St.

