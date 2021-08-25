HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of HG Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:STLYD) traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. 236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

The firm has a market cap of $26.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.62.

HG Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STLYD)

HG Holdings, Inc engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.