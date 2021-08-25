Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $97.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Hibbett have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term due to higher SG&A expense trend. The company has been witnessing higher SG&A expenses for quite some time now. We note that SG&A expense increased 32% in first-quarter fiscal 2022 driven by the reversal of certain COVID-related savings earned in 2020 due to the reopening of stores. The company expects SG&A expenses, as a percent of sales, to increase in the three quarters of fiscal 2022, as compared to the reported quarter. However, the company is expected to witness continued momentum from strong customer demand, gains from new customers, rising online sales, robust vendor relationships and strength in athletic footwear, apparel and accessories both in-store and online. This is reflected by its upbeat fiscal 2022 view.”

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.43.

Shares of HIBB stock traded up $5.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.98. 1,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,815. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21. Hibbett Sports has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $98.35.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,058. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.74 per share, for a total transaction of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,986,000 after buying an additional 136,484 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 5.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 630,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,481,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 573,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 7.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hibbett Sports (HIBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.