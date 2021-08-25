Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $24,274.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hill International alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.

NYSE HIL opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,637 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Hill International by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 941,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,394 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 483,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hill International by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill International

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.