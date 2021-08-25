Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Purchases $24,274.00 in Stock

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $24,274.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Paul J. Evans also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $23,200.00.
- On Wednesday, June 2nd, Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of Hill International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00.
NYSE HIL opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Hill International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.38.
About Hill International
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
