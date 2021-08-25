HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz Sells 3,277 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $90,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Craig C. Koontz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total value of $75,590.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.87 million, a PE ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 0.67. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.83). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

Separately, TheStreet cut HomeTrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 58,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

