Hord Market Capitalization Hits $17.04 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 33.8% against the dollar. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $17.04 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00122438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00155767 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,486.85 or 0.99917077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.30 or 0.01006391 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.27 or 0.06586409 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,677,308 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

