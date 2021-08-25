Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Trading Up 6.7%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI)’s share price was up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 1,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HGPI)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

