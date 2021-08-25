Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,388 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 72,797,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,702,000 after acquiring an additional 28,527,727 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,689,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,998,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,383 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,232,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on HST shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of HST traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.09. 137,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,905,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

