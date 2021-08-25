Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) dropped 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $98.15 and last traded at $98.15. Approximately 153 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 123,814 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $633.98 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.40.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $703.16 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $1,054,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,433.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 959.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 37.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.