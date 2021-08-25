H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in H&R Block by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H&R Block by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in H&R Block by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,314,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,873,000 after acquiring an additional 835,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 970.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 27.41%.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

