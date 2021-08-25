H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New $18.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 29.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HRB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:HRB opened at $25.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 970.26% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 EPS. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that H&R Block will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gerke sold 32,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $845,041.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth $25,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in H&R Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 161.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

