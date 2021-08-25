H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HR.UN stock opened at C$16.00 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$9.25 and a 12 month high of C$17.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 7.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.54.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

