Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.90

Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.87, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. downgraded Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huaneng Power International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Huaneng Power International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.1256 per share. This is a boost from Huaneng Power International’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Huaneng Power International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Huaneng Power International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huaneng Power International Company Profile (NYSE:HNP)

Huaneng Power International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

