Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.

Shares of HTHT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,387. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.51 and a beta of 1.56. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.46.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTHT shares. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

