HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $577.95 price objective (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $625.91.

NYSE HUBS traded up $12.60 on Wednesday, hitting $685.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,994. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $686.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $605.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -368.76 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

