HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $675.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $605.38. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $686.61. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 1.68.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

