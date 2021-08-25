Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.06 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will announce $395.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $451.20 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $316.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 472,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,717,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $91,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 871,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,655. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

