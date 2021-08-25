Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $53,000 in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Yield10 Bioscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $1,120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter worth $859,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 10.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 159,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Yield10 Bioscience by 2,245,144.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 202,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $384,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ YTEN opened at $6.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,360.60% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yield10 Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of technologies to produce step-change improvements in crop yield for food and feed crops to enhance global food security. The company was founded by Anthony J. Sinskey, Simon F. Williams and Oliver P.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.