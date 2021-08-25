HyperCash Price Tops $0.91 on Major Exchanges (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperCash has a total market cap of $40.87 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HyperCash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,081.83 or 1.00097690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00041152 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $262.33 or 0.00534998 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.75 or 0.00884601 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00008486 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.00361473 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005433 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00072485 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004965 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

