I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $68.04

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.04, but opened at $66.06. I-Mab shares last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 11,549 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the last quarter. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the first quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its stake in I-Mab by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,791,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in I-Mab in the second quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

