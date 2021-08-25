IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO) by 1,184.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.48% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPMO traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,185. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.10. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $62.43.

