IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 52 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $273.94. The company had a trading volume of 124,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,339. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $267.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.