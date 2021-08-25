IDEX (IDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $37.91 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. IDEX has a market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0642 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00054131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00780864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00101740 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 590,919,396 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

