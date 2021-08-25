IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $793.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report sales of $793.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.50 million and the highest is $802.30 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $721.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $671.01. 6,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,231. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $661.45.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 9,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.26, for a total transaction of $5,318,979.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 644,701 shares in the company, valued at $362,489,584.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,820 shares of company stock worth $28,968,480 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

