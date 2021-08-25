Idle (IDLE) Price Hits $6.07 on Major Exchanges

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. In the last week, Idle has traded up 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $634,494.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can now be bought for $6.07 or 0.00012625 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00053755 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00123684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.90 or 0.00155866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003568 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,182.45 or 1.00263447 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.79 or 0.01000473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.68 or 0.06587511 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Idle

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,498,356 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Idle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

