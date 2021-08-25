IG Design Group’s (IGR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of IG Design Group (LON:IGR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 790 ($10.32) price target on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a no recommendation rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group stock opened at GBX 518 ($6.77) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 530.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.74. IG Design Group has a 1 year low of GBX 390 ($5.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 653 ($8.53). The company has a market cap of £501.72 million and a P/E ratio of 84.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 5.75 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. IG Design Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.87%.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.