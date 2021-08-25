iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 2.04%.

IMBI stock opened at $6.11 on Wednesday. iMedia Brands has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iMedia Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of iMedia Brands worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive video and digital commerce company in the United States. It operates through two segments, ShopHQ and Emerging. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, website, mobile, social media, and over-the-top platforms in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty and wellness products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

