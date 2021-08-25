IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for IN8bio in a research report issued on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley analyst K. Patel forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IN8bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ INAB opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. IN8bio has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $10.32.

IN8bio Company Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

